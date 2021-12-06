RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 402 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $484,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $221.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.19. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,798 shares of company stock worth $33,763,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

