Guidance Point Advisors LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $107.08 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $252.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

