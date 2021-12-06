RMB Capital Management LLC Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average of $161.21. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.