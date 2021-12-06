Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Lifted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International stock opened at $203.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

