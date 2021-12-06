Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) released its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.29. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

