ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 39.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,715 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,729,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $359,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,853,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 616,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,381,000 after buying an additional 114,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 117.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 31,840 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $5.39 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

