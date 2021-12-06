Mizuho Cuts Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $21.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective cut by analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

