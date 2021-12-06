Guidance Point Advisors LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 844 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 23.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 46.6% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.