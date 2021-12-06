Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $52.07 on Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $52.07 or 0.00108124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $15.44 million and $97,892.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00053672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.81 or 0.08303622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00058082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,667.07 or 0.98981685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 296,577 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.