Radix (XRD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.73 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:XRD) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, Radix has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and approximately $1.73 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007008 BTC.

About Radix

Radix is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,106,864,914 coins and its circulating supply is 12,106,980,279 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XRDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.