Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Post $0.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $16.62 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

