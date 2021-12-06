StoneX Group Inc. Has $828,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.92 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89.

