GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 15,503.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 269.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 128.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 46.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,480.86 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,885.00 and a 12 month high of $5,620.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,048.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,009.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $65.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,399.00.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

