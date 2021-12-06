NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 667 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 38.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,811,000 after acquiring an additional 272,886 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,670,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,739,000 after acquiring an additional 146,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after acquiring an additional 87,453 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

MOAT stock opened at $73.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.