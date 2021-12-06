Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $580,380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after buying an additional 293,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Roku by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,541 shares of company stock worth $147,734,623 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU opened at $205.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.14 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.64.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

