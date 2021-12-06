Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.75

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 2.75 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend by 2,757.1% over the last three years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $52.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,205.66 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $642.00 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,259.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,381.06.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

