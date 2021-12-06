Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

Ameren has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 54.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $85.03 on Monday. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

