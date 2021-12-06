Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 109.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

