Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Medical Properties Trust worth $90,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

