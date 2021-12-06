Analysts Expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Post $2.17 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will report earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Olympic Steel reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,450%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $10.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,869 shares of company stock worth $391,316. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 26.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 57,731 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.