Analysts Anticipate SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. SpartanNash posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $865.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.76. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $65,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SpartanNash by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 71.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 158.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

