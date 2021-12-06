Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $25,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $697,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $193.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

