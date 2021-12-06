KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $11.06 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

