Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of BLZE opened at 22.49 on Monday. Backblaze has a twelve month low of 18.23 and a twelve month high of 36.50.
Backblaze Company Profile
Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.