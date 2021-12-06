Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLZE opened at 22.49 on Monday. Backblaze has a twelve month low of 18.23 and a twelve month high of 36.50.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

