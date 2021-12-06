NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,055,808,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,450,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,336,000 after purchasing an additional 320,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $90.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

