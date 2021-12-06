Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $661.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $597.74 and its 200 day moving average is $611.82. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $465.50 and a 12 month high of $711.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

