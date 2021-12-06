Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $77.27 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

