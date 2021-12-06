Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 583,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 37,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,132 shares of company stock worth $1,107,368 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

F stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

