North Star Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,780,000 after buying an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,660,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $269.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $220.99 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.