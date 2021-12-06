Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $613.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 562.49, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $601.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

