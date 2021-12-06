Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 4,447 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 35.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $108.76 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $111.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $106.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

