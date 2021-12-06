Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $105.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $116.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.24.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

