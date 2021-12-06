Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 595,420 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 595,420 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Citizens Financial Group worth $28,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,506,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,984,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $46.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $51.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

