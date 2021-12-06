Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 35,442 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,753 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,442 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 156,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,895 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,700 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

