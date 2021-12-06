New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after acquiring an additional 187,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

CINF stock opened at $115.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.34. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

