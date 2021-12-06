North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 1,000 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.17% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $57.98 on Monday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

