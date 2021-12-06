Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($39.33) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,312.22 ($43.27).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,786 ($36.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,321 ($30.32) and a one year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,737.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,168.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.51 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders have purchased 245 shares of company stock valued at $644,025 in the last three months.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

