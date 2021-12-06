XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 19.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 78.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 14.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $589,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,963,204.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 409,400 shares of company stock valued at $31,665,298 in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $65.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 2.16. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

