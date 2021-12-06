Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 104,173 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,173 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $30,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

NYSE CCI opened at $184.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.79. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.58%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

