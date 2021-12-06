Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 7,288 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $34,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $521.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $495.29 and a 200-day moving average of $489.06. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $549.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

