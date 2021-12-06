North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 757 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $171.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $138.32 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

