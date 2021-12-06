North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.33% of Napco Security Technologies worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $803,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,646,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,323,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $46.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $846.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

