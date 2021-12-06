Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBSI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 29.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $69.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $521.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.