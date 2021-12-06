Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,547 ($20.21).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,528.50 ($19.97) on Monday. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,517 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,659.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.43.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.01), for a total value of £189,732 ($247,886.07).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

