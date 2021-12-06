Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Citigroup

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 63 ($0.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 56.71 ($0.74).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 46.53 ($0.61) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 30.82 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.58 ($0.67). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.90.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

