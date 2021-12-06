Patriot Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UP opened at $4.21 on Monday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.