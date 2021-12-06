Patriot Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $70.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

