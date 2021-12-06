Analysts Set Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Target Price at C$48.17

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 13,599 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$407,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$983,490. Also, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.61, for a total transaction of C$61,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,805.57.

PAAS opened at C$30.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.18. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$27.97 and a 1-year high of C$50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.