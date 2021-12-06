Head-To-Head Review: Security National Financial (SNFCA) vs. Its Rivals

Security National Financial (NASDAQ: SNFCA) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Security National Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 10.91% 21.16% 3.69% Security National Financial Competitors 42.25% -36.34% 3.60%

Security National Financial has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial’s peers have a beta of -0.45, meaning that their average stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Security National Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Security National Financial Competitors 364 1336 1613 58 2.40

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 37.15%. Given Security National Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Security National Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security National Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $481.46 million $55.60 million 3.14 Security National Financial Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 11.09

Security National Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial. Security National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Security National Financial peers beat Security National Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment consists eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and other real estate projects. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

