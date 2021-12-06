Reviewing Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp 27.12% 9.05% 1.21% Pathfinder Bancorp 18.51% 9.42% 0.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp $339.31 million 3.11 $83.25 million $4.10 12.76 Pathfinder Bancorp $49.35 million 1.57 $6.95 million $1.75 9.68

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Republic Bancorp pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years and Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Republic Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Republic Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.05%. Given Republic Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Republic Bancorp is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Summary

Republic Bancorp beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The Traditional Banking segment encompasses MemoryBank, private banking, treasury management services, internet banking, other banking services, and bank acquisitions. The Warehouse Lending segment provides short-term revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers. The Mortgage Banking segment includes 15-, 20- and 30-year fixed-term single-family, first-lien residential real estate loans. The Tax Refund Solutions segment facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products and offers a credit product through third-party tax. The Republic Credit Solutions segment offers general-purpose-reloadable prepaid cards through third-party service providers. The company was founded by Bernard M. Trager in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Oswego, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.